New Wildfire North of Quincy

A 50 acre brush fire was reported about two miles north of Quincy. The Road 14 and Overen Road wildfire prompted evacuations for a few homes on Road 14 but no other evacuation alerts were ordered.
The fire was reported about 4:30pm and moving in a northerly direction.
Residents in the area are asked to pay attention to wind direction and ensure access to emergency information via Grant County Sheriff’s Office should conditions change:
Subscribe to “reverse 911 calls” by registering at grantcountywa.gov/SHERIFF/EM/Telephone Notification System
Subscribe to text alerts by texting 98823 to 888777
