New Wildfire North of Quincy

image: Grant Co Fire #13

Posted By: Dave Bernstein July 20, 2018

A 50 acre brush fire was reported about two miles north of Quincy.  The Road 14 and Overen Road wildfire prompted evacuations for a few homes on Road 14 but no other evacuation alerts were ordered.

The fire was reported about 4:30pm and moving in a northerly direction.

Residents in the area are asked to pay attention to wind direction and ensure access to emergency information via Grant County Sheriff’s Office should conditions change:

Subscribe to “reverse 911 calls” by registering at grantcountywa.gov/SHERIFF/EM/Telephone Notification System

Subscribe to text alerts by texting 98823 to 888777

photo: GCFD #13

