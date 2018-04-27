Newhouse bill includes protection for radar at Grant County International Airport

Air traffic controllers at Grant County International Airport could disappear under a consolidation process the facility has been under review for since 2015. Rep. Dan Newhouse has included language in a bill passed by the House that removes the Moses Lake airport from further consideration.

Section 804 of the FAA Modernization and Reform Act of 2012 directed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to review FAA towers and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) systems and determine whether they be consolidated or realigned with other larger facilities based on net cost savings and safety.

In 2015, Grant County International Airport’s TRACON was listed among FAA facilities nationwide for review for consolidation.

“Consolidating Grant County’s facility would impair national safety because military facilities would lose a vital training and reserve base location. I am grateful for the bipartisan support from my Washington congressional colleagues to include this language that preserves the radar facility, ensures military readiness for our warfighters across the Pacific Northwest, and fosters economic benefits in Grant County” said Newhouse.

The bill heads to the Senate for consideration.