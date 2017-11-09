Newhouse, GOP Members of Congress Urge Action on DACA

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) led a press conference in the U.S. Capitol with 13 House GOP colleagues to urge Congress act and support ongoing negotiations led by House Republican leaders for a legislative solution for beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program before the end of 2017. Newhouse said “We need a solution to get 218 House votes, 60 votes in the Senate, or there is no deal,” said Rep. Newhouse. “No bill is going to be perfect, but inaction is just not acceptable.”

Newhouse was joined by Don Bacon (R-NE), Joe Barton (R-TX), Susan Brooks (R-IN), Ryan Costello (R-PA), Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), John Faso (R-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Peter King (R-NY), Leonard Lance (R-NJ), Erik Paulsen (R-MN), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), and Fred Upton (R-MI).

Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA) did not attend the press conference because of the tax reform markup in the Ways and Means Committee, he joined his colleagues in support of these efforts. “As the end of the year approaches, the need for a legislative solution to the DACA program has become increasingly urgent. DACA recipients were brought here by no fault of their own and see America as their country and their home. These children have contributed so much to our communities and I believe punishing them for a crime they did not commit is not in the American DNA. It is incumbent on us to make sure they have every opportunity to live the American Dream. Congress must act immediately.”