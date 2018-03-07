Newhouse, Reichert among GOP group calling tariffs “Taxes on Trade”

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) is among 106 GOP members who sent a letter to President Trump expressing concern that global tariffs on aluminum and steel imports could have negative, unintended consequences on U.S. businesses and consumers.

Newhouse released the following statement today expressing concerns of the impact to the Washington economy and in Central Washington;

“Trade supports jobs in Central Washington, and 40 percent of jobs in our state are tied to international trade,” said Rep. Newhouse. “Tariffs are essentially taxes on trade that are passed on to American businesses and consumers, resulting in higher prices. As recently as 2016, Washington state produced and exported $7 billion worth of food and agricultural goods, making us one of the largest exporters of food and agriculture in the U.S. The success of our state and region’s economy is tied to effective trade relationships with reliable partners who purchase our goods. I support targeting unfair trade practices of bad actors, but setting off a back and forth through broad, global tariffs can have unintended consequences that are harmful for economies like Central Washington’s. I want to work with the Administration to ensure that our flourishing export economy in Washington and the jobs that depend on trade are not disrupted by retaliatory tariffs on goods we produce at home and sell abroad.”

Rep. Reichert gave the following statement on the letter and recent call for tariffs:

“I am deeply concerned about the potential for broad-based tariffs on steel and aluminum and what this would mean for American manufacturers and consumers,” said Rep. Reichert. “Last year, we passed a landmark achievement – we updated our tax code to strengthen our economy and the competitiveness of American workers and businesses. Imposing broad tariffs would undermine the pro-growth environment we worked hard to create. I share the President’s goal of addressing overcapacity and unfair trade practices, but we need a narrow, targeted approach that will not hurt our workers and businesses. I hope the President will carefully consider the negative consequences of broad tariffs and adopt an approach that targets unfair trade while supporting the competitiveness of American workers and businesses and their ability to sell their products all over the globe.”