Newhouse, Reichert, Murray statements on SOTU

Congressman Dan Newhouse and Dave Reichert issued statements following President Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse (R)“Tonight’s message was clear: United as a people, Americans can succeed in solving the challenges we face,” said Rep. Newhouse. “United in purpose, workers and families can realize the American dream. President Trump’s first State of the Union speech laid out a positive vision for the future of our country. The President’s leadership is critical on many important matters facing our country, and his willingness to support a legislative solution for DACA recipients and to secure our borders creates a window of opportunity for action on immigration. The President rightly pointed out that the passage of historic tax reform is already fostering economic growth and opportunity for American workers and middle class families. The President acknowledged that the institutions of the family and religion stand at the center of our lives more than the government ever could, and I applaud his support for our most fundamental freedoms. He made the case that the opioid crisis afflicting families demands action. President Trump laid out his administration’s commitment to the most important duty there is: strongly defending the United States and American citizens. When America is strong, unified, and proud, we can accomplish anything.”

“Tonight we heard the President talk about the American dream, creating new opportunities, and giving every American the chance to be proud of our country.

“He highlighted the need to set aside our differences and join together to create a safe, strong, and proud America. I have learned through my time in Congress that in order to get the best results for the American people, we must work together. This evening, the President offered his support for our Dreamers. And I agree that these individuals who are our friends, neighbors, peers, colleagues, spouses, and honored members of the military that came here for opportunity must be given a chance to become citizens. They may not have the “United States” printed on their birth certificate, but it is stamped on their heart. It is against the American DNA to punish these young people for a crime they did not commit.

“When we look back at what the President shared in last year’s address, I am proud of the historic achievement we made this year to make the tax code work for the American people. I share his optimism about how this new tax code will benefit workers, communities, and businesses across the country. We have already seen over 200 companies announce increased wages, 401(k) matches, bonuses, and investment in the U.S. And starting next month 90% of taxpayers will take home more of their paycheck. For the constituents of Washington’s Eighth District, they will get a chance to keep more of their hard-earned money, to have a good-paying job or to pursue their next even better job. Our local businesses will be able to grow, hire, compete, and succeed. But also essential to our economic growth is expanded trade. With forty percent of jobs in Washington tied to international trade, I am committed to ambitious trade agreements that tear down barriers for our workers, farmers, and businesses.

“The President expressed his commitment to fighting the drug epidemic and helping get treatment to those in need, and I urge my colleagues in Congress to work alongside this administration to find solutions to this growing problem.

“I also appreciated that the President took the time to highlight the story of one of his guests, Officer Ryan Holets. While on duty one night, Officer Holets was responding to a robbery call when he discovered a drug addicted pregnant woman and by the time he left he had offered to adopt her baby. It is encouraging stories such as this one that give us hope. As a former law enforcement officer, myself, I am committed to working with my colleagues to continue to bridge the divide between our nation’s law enforcement and the communities they serve. Just as we support those who protect us here at home, I am pleased that the President reinforced our country’s commitment to a strong military during his speech. As threats continue to change and grow around the world, it is essential that we continue to support those who bear the burden of keeping our country safe and protecting our national security.

“Tonight, the President also outlined for the American people his plan to rebuild our country’s infrastructure and how he plans to do it. There are many infrastructure projects throughout Washington state and the Eighth District that could greatly benefit from this plan, including the Apple Capitol Loop Project, West Cashmere Bridge Project, and the Terminal 5 Modernization and Access Improvement Project. I am hopeful that we can come together in a bipartisan manner to find a way to rebuild our roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways in order to meet the needs of my constituents and communities across the country.”

“President Trump can try to take credit for the economy he inherited, and he can try to convince people that every problem in America is someone else’s fault—but one year into his Administration it is very clear that our country is more divided, more chaotic, less safe, worse for workers, women, and the middle class, and a whole lot better for millionaires, billionaires, and massive corporations.

“President Trump may be proud of his work over the past year, but I know the vast majority of people in Washington state and across the country are appalled by his rhetoric and his policies, and they want a change. So I am hopeful that this next year can be spent bringing Republicans and Democrats together to restore respect and get results in spite of President Trump’s bullying, divisiveness, and anti-middle class agenda—because there is a whole lot that needs to get done for families and communities in Washington state and across the country.

“President Trump has spent his first year in office breaking the promises he made during his campaign, so it’s hard to take his new promises today too seriously. He promised to address the opioid crisis but hasn’t proposed any new funding. He promised to improve health care for patients but instead has sabotaged it at every opportunity. He promised tax cuts for the middle class but jammed through a tax plan that gives millionaires and billionaires another tax break. He touted infrastructure investment—something long supported by Democrats—but still can’t articulate a plan that doesn’t punish middle class families. The list of broken promises goes on and on, which makes it very difficult for Democrats or Republicans to count on anything he’s proposed today.

“Although I may not agree with President Trump’s assessment of where we are as a nation or where we should go, I remain hopeful and energized by the millions of people across the country who are fighting for something better. I was proud to invite an amazing woman named Leah Griffin from Washington state to be my guest tonight. Leah is an incredibly brave person who turned her own painful experience into a personal mission to make sure that others who experience sexual violence get the respect, support, and compassion they deserve when they seek help. I’m amazed by Leah’s dedication and compassion for advocating for meaningful legislation to address gaps in our system, and I couldn’t be prouder to help lift up Leah’s voice—and her cause—in Congress.

“Our nation is facing some serious challenges, and our government isn’t rising to them just yet. But with people like Leah fighting every single day for a stronger union and a better tomorrow, I am confident that we will get there.”