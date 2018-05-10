Newhouse to Host Opioid Summit in Moses Lake

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) will host an Opioid Summit in Moses Lake for residents of the 4th Congressional District. The Summit will feature a panel of experts and will focus on efforts to combat the opioid crisis. The event is free and open to all constituents in the 4th Congressional District. Attendees will be able to share their stories and ask the expert panel questions about local and national efforts, as well as learn more about the prescription drug take back program and drop-off center locations.

The panel will include representatives from U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington State Department of Health and the Moses Lake Police Department

The Summit will be held in the Moses Lake Civic Center, 401 South Balsam Street, Moses Lake, WA hours are from 10am to 12pm.