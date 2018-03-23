Newhouse unhappy with Zinke support of Grizzly plan

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced support of Grizzly Bear Restoration efforts in North Cascades National Park today. Rep. Dan Newhouse said local communities in Central Washington thought reintroduction was a bad idea and he’s disappointed Zinke did not speak with him before the announcement.

Zinke made the announcement Friday during a visit to North Cascades National Park’s headquarters, about 75 miles north of Seattle.

Newhouse issued a statement after hearing Zinke’s position–

“I am disappointed that Sec. Zinke did not first speak with me about his support of reintroducing grizzly bears in the North Cascades,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I reiterate that I hold the same position that I took after listening to my constituents. Local communities in Central Washington thought reintroducing grizzly bears was a bad idea when proposed by the previous administration, and it would be just as bad an idea if entertained by the current administration. The federal government should listen to and respect the local community.”

The Department of the Interior announced in 2014 that it would consider relocating grizzlies to aid their recovery in the Cascades. An environmental review has been underway, but in recent months there have been questions about whether it would continue.

Indian tribes and conservationists have pushed for the bear’s return to the North Cascades for decades.