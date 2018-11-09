Next Round of Election Results Released Friday Afternoon

The next round of election results in Chelan and Douglas County will be released Friday afternoon. While most races are likely already decided, in the race to replace Keith Goehner for Chelan County Commissioner, initial returns had Shon Smith with a mere 314-vote lead. Auditor Skip Moore says there is a possibility of a recount. A machine recount is triggered when the difference is less than 2,000 and less than .5% of total votes cast for both candidates. A manual/hand recount is triggered when difference less than 150 votes and less than .25% of the total votes cast for both candidates.