Night in a Box Takes Place Friday Night

Night in a Box is Friday beginning at 6:00 p.m. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says he will be participating to help bring awareness to homelessness in our area.

“Some people are homeless because they’ve made life choices that have put them there. But we like to see people get out of those cycles and make better choices, give them resources so that they can do that and navigate their way through the life and not to be a burden to society and also be productive for themselves. Then other people are there because of just bad luck and circumstances.”

The event raises money for Lighthouse Christian Ministries and Sheriff Burnett is partnering with a Grace City Church youth group trying to donate 100 sleeping bags for Lighthouse.

Burnett says no one wants members of their community to sleep outside on these cold nights, regardless of why they are out there, and that this helps so many, stories which are shared at the event.

“People joining together as a team from all different backgrounds to try to help people be successful in that walk.”

Find out more, or donate at the event’s website, ANightInABox.com.