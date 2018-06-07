Nine New Troopers to Serve in District 6

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) Academy graduated 40 new troopers at the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. After completing more than 1,000 hours of training, these men and women will join Washington’s premier law enforcement organization. District 6 will be receiving 9 new troopers Thursday morning at 9:00am, their names and assignment locations are as follows.

Okanogan Detachment 2 will be welcoming 3 brand new troopers who graduated from the Washington State Patrol Academy on June 6, 2018. Trooper Travis A. Mason (#875) who is originally from Mt. Vernon WA, Trooper Dexter M. Beard (#976) who is originally from Sumas WA and Trooper Alec J. Baker (#1200) who is originally from Spokane WA.

Basin (Moses Lake) Detachment 3 will be welcoming Trooper Dean E. Atkinson (#1197) who is originally from Walla Walla WA. Basin Detachment 4 will be welcoming Trooper Cody M. Fath (#991) who is originally from Puyallup WA and Trooper Adrian L. Jones (#1024) who is originally from Spokane WA.

Ellensburg Detachment 6 will be welcoming Trooper Tanner L. Woolery (#983) who is originally from Shelton WA and Trooper Chance M. Forman (#577) who has spent the last two years of service working the I-5 corridor out of Marysville (District 7). Ellensburg Detachment 7 will be welcoming Trooper Andrew T. Wilson (#856) who is originally from Boise ID.

From a release by Washington State Patrol

For reference, here is a map of the Washington State Patrol districts:

http://www.dol.wa.gov/business/vehicletransport/docs/WSP-TowTruck-Inspection-locations.pdf