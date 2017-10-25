No Charges in Albertsons Officer Shooting

There will be no criminal charges filed against Wenatchee Police Officer Albert Gonzalez regarding the shooting death of Matthew Folden on July 27th at the Albertson’s Parking lot on Miller street.

Chelan County Prosecuting attorney Doug Shea released his review of the report from the Special Investigations Unit. He determined that there is no indication that Officer Gonzalez acted with malice or did not act in good faith as a police officer. He added that there is no basis for criminal charges to be filed against officer Albert Gonzalez in this case.

In a separate release, the Special Investigations Unit says it concurs with those findings and considers the case closed.