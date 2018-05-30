No Head Tax Considerations in Wenatchee

The head tax adopted by the Seattle City Council recently has gotten a lot of headlines, but could Wenatchee adopt something like that to address homelessness or another city need? Mayor Frank Kuntz said they already take into account the size of business as part of getting a business license.

“In terms of that secondary tax, that’s something that we’re not interested in doing.”

Kuntz says even Seattle already had a version of a head tax included in getting a business license and it’s a common practice in other cities as well.

He did say that they are always looking for ways to address city issues. For example the city is using all collected property taxes for road maintenance, but not all large companies pay property tax.

“Yet, their employees and their customers in a lot of instances drive all over our roads and so is there a proper role for those non-property tax paying entities to pay into a system to help pay for roads.”

Kuntz says addressing homelessness is done at a county level.