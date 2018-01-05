No injuries but up to 15 people displaced by structure fire

A structure fire Thursday afternoon on South Wenatchee Avenue damaged a home occupied by up to 15 people.
No one was injured in the fire reported about 1pm in the 1300 block of of S. Wenatchee Ave.
Chelan County Fire #1 Chief Mike Burnett told KPQ News the home was partitioned into numerous living spaces with plywood “that definitely made the extinguishment more difficult” said Burnett.
Crews from Chelan County #1 and Douglas County #2 arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Burnett said flames were visible through the front and sides of the house upon arrival.
