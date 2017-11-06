No injuries when truck knocks out Beebe Bridge railing

Nearly a dozen people escaped unhurt in a one vehicle crash Sunday evening on the Highway 97 bridge at Chelan Falls. Trooper Bryan Moore says the driver of a pickup with a box container carrying 10 passengers was driving too fast for icy conditions, lost control and rolled on it’s side after wiping out a section of the Beebe bridge railing.

The driver and all 10 occupants were from Brewster. The accident was reported at 5pm and after a 4 hour closure, US97 was reopened about 9pm Sunday

Moore said the occupants were extremely lucky the truck did not plunge into the Columbia River below. He said a semi ended up going off the side of the same bridge several years ago resulting in a fatality.