No issues at Wenatchee High School despite cryptic message

Attendance was down today at Wenatchee High School after a threat was made last week warning not to come to school on March 2nd. Classes were on schedule according to principal Eric Anderson who noted a “positive vibe” among those who did come to school today. Absence totals were not yet available but Shawn Goggins filed this report from our news partner iFiber One News

So far police and school officials have not found who left the threatening message last week.