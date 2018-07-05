Nominees Needed For National Forest

WENATCHEE (July 5, 2018) – The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is looking for nominees to fill two vacancies on its 15-member Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).

“Since 2000, the Okanogan-Wenatchee RAC has been able to help select more than 260 projects totaling over six and a half million dollars. These projects have helped provide access, eradicated noxious weeds, benefited the infrastructure of the National Forest, improved watersheds, and a lot more,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Erick Walker.

The RAC consists of members representing a wide array of interests. Their duties include coordinating with land management agency officials and providing opportunities for interested parties to participate in the project development process. RAC members review proposed Title II projects to benefit national forest lands in Chelan, Okanogan, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties and make recommendations for priorities for funding those projects. Committee members are sought who are committed to working collaboratively with other interests for the long-term benefit of national forest system lands.

“Currently, there are two vacancies on the RAC. These vacancies are in the organized labor or non-timber forest product harvester groups category and in the archaeological and historical interests category,” Walker said. “Once we have a pool of candidates, their names are sent to the Secretary of Agriculture to consider for appointment to the RAC.”

Prospective members are advised that membership on a RAC calls for a commitment of time and energy. Generally, there are three to four meetings held each year at the forest headquarters office in Wenatchee.

Committee members serve a four-year term without compensation, but may be reimbursed for travel and per diem expenses. In addition to a pre-meeting review of proposed projects, a project monitoring field trip is often scheduled during the summer and fall months in each county.

Members must reside within Washington State, and to the extent practicable within the RAC boundary. The geographic boundaries of the RACs are aligned with National Forest boundaries, and for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, they include lands within Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima Counties.

To obtain an application packet or additional information, please contact Robin DeMario, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, 215 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, WA 98801, phone 509-664-9292. Completed application packets should be sent to DeMario at the same address as soon as possible.

RAC application forms may also be obtained on the forest’s web site at https://clicktime.cloud.postoffice.net/clicktime.php?U=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.usa.gov%2FxQuAy&E=jknight%40cherrycreekmedia.com&X=XID743wgeqju5924Xd3&T=6PAS&HV=U,E,X,T&H=7089b79598b7c5e43b79246908ad90acd1c63494 . Information on Title II legislation is also located on the Pacific Northwest Region Forest Service web site at https://clicktime.cloud.postoffice.net/clicktime.php?U=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.usa.gov%2FxQuAn&E=jknight%40cherrycreekmedia.com&X=XID743wgeqju5924Xd3&T=6PAS&HV=U,E,X,T&H=66c26124f3fbba1c01d08a7210fd2a63de0cef54

Nominees will be evaluated based on their education, training, and experience working with the interest area they represent, their knowledge of the geographic area covered by the RAC, their demonstrated commitment to collaborative resource decision-making and their contribution to the balance and diversity of the RAC. Letters of support from the interest to be represented are helpful, but are not required.

Equal opportunity practices, in line with USDA policies, shall be followed in all membership appointments to the committee. To ensure that the recommendations of the committee have taken into account the needs of the diverse groups served by the Department, membership shall include, to the extent practicable, individuals with demonstrated ability to represent minorities, women, and persons with disabilities. RACs are authorized under Section 205 of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act (Public Law 106-393).