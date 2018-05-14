Norman Tupling in Douglas County Commission Race

Norman (Buck) Tupling has filed for the Douglas County Commission District #3 seat currently held by Steve Jenkins who is not seeking reelection. Tupling is a fourth generation Waterville wheat farmer and current board member of the Chelan Douglas Farm Bureau. In a press release Tupling said if elected, he promised to preserve Douglas County’s distinctly rural traditions, customs and culture. “I am solutions oriented, no stranger to hard work, and my work ethic is strong. I have an unshakable faith in the hardworking and decent people of Douglas County” said Tupling

“We are Douglas County We hold dear our American principles that represent strong family values, community traditions, family farms and small businesses. We understand the needs of a vast swath of the population in Douglas County that share the same ethics as we do. I believe we are here to serve others, my faith demands it. My desire is to serve and help others in our county. I want our people to succeed and reach their true potential. Running for Douglas County Commissioner is an honor, and I look forward to continuing to make Douglas County a desirable place to work and raise a family. I am ready to apply my experience and expertise to this position.” Tupling has worked as a lineman at the Douglas County PUD and as a truck driver and warehouseman for Central Washington Grain Growers. He is aformer president of the Mansfield Lions Club and currently serves as president of the Mansfield Sportsman’s Club. Tupling feels his background of work as a wheat farmer and personal experience uniquely qualifies me for a seat on the commission.

Both Tupling and Marc Straub who had previously announced his campaign, have filed as Republicans.