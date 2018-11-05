North Central Education Foundation Awards more than 100 Grants

The North Central Education Foundation was thrilled to increase the number of teacher classroom grants that were awarded at the 2018 Teacher Classroom Grant Award reception held at Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. During this ninth year of teacher grant awards, over 100 teachers from four counties were presented with grant awards in the categories of literacy, STEM, STEAM, Music/Fine Arts, College Preparation and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills. Awards for two other categories were added this year – Financial Education, thanks to our new partnership with the Young Adult Consumer Education Trust (YACET) and National Board support, thanks to donations from NCESD Board members.

We are also pleased to announce that teachers in 24 out of the 29 school districts included in the North Central ESD region received grant awards this year!

PJ DeBenedetti, North Central Education Foundation Board member, served as MC for the award presentation and awards were presented by President Rufus Woods, Board members Joe St. Jean, P.J. DeBenedetti, Mary Jane Ross, and Kyla Allen, along with NCESD Board representative Marcia Henkle and NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price. For the second year, Okanogan County teachers were honored at a remote location via Zoom videoconference, hosted by Foundation Board members Kerrie Combs and Lois Davies. Guest speaker, Regional Teacher of the Year Matt Brown from Manson School District, participated via video and shared inspirational words of hope with the attendees. Veronique Paquette from Kenroy Elementary in East Wenatchee, 2002 Washington State Teacher of the Year, described the teachers who received awards as teacher/leaders and challenged them to inspire other teachers in their district to lead. Teacher Classroom Grant sponsors Kyla Allen from North Cascades Bank; Luke Evans from YACET; and Rufus Woods from the Wenatchee World shared their enthusiasm for supporting the Teacher Classroom Grants.

The Foundation is working to make a difference in the future of the children in the North Central ESD region by providing teachers with opportunities to enrich their classroom environments. This is due to the generosity of the North Cascades Bank, Woods Family Music & Arts Fund, Confluence Health, Community Foundation of NCW, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, Wenatchee Rotary, LASER Science/Pacific Science Center, Clear Risk Solutions, Young Adult Consumer Education Trust (YACET), PlanMember Services, “Art with Heart” and generous board members, ESD staff and community members who also donated to the fund.

North Central ESD Superintendent Michelle Price commented, “It has been inspirational to see the Foundation grow, in just nine short years, from awarding eight teacher grants in our region the first year, to giving out over 100 grants, including several adopted by businesses or individuals. We are fortunate to have generous new corporate sponsors with a heart for education and dedicated Foundation Board members who are passionate about the work of the Foundation.”

Teachers receiving the 2018 North Central Education Foundation Teacher Classroom Grants include:

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills

Robert Garretson, Wenatchee High School Lindsay Hilldorfer, Wenatchee High School

Eric Tiegel, Beaver Valley Elementary, Cascade SD Eric Vendrell-Lammerman, Orondo Schools

College Preparation

Jill Copenhaver, Quincy Junior High Darrin Ferson, Lincoln Elementary, Wenatchee

Susan Gubsch, Cashmere High School Dianne Stewart, Monument Elementary, Quincy

Luke Hall, Mansfield Schools

Financial Education (funded by YACET)

Jeff Leavitt, Wenatchee High School Carina Velazquez, North Elementary, Moses Lake

Jackie Floetke, Wilson Creek High School

National Board Support (funded by NCESD Board Members)

Dina Ashcraft, Alpine Lakes Elementary, Cascade Molly Ravits, Cascade High School

Andrea Whitney, Manson Elementary

Literacy

Zuly Arredondo, Washington Elementary, Wen. Kelly Grayum, Liberty Bell H.S., Methow Valley

Denise Hack, North Omak Elementary Sara Hausken, Pioneer, Quincy

Kristi Kriegel, Vale Elementary, Cashmere Sierra Morrison, Oroville Elementary, Oroville

Erin Oltman, Washington Elementary, Wenatchee Paige Patrick, Nespelem Middle School

Jennifer Polley, Morgen Owings Elem., Lake Chelan Mark Radocaj, Peninsula Elementary, Moses Lake

Roselyn Robison, Cascade High School Brandy Samson, Manson Elementary

Heidi Schroeder, Castlerock Early Learning, Wen. Michelle Stickel, Chief Moses, Moses Lake

Jana Sutton, Washington Elementary, Wenatchee Linda Zaccanti, Brewster Elementary

Terri Zahn, Bridgeport Middle School

Music/Fine Arts (funded by Woods House/Family Fund)

Brooke McPhee, Peshastin Dryden Elementary Sharlynn Parker, Beaver Valley Elementary

Jessica Guerin, Cashmere Middle School Marie Goulet, Mansfield Schools

Andrea Whitney, Manson Elementary Russ Elliott, Quincy Junior High

Marshall Bilodeau, Soap Lake High School Ciara Shuttleworth, Soap Lake MS/HS

Patricia Dagnon, Tonasket Elementary Noemi Bazan, Pioneer Middle School

Adele Caemmerer, Orchard Middle School Shawna Hawkins, Valley Academy

Maija Henderson, Foothills Middle School Tanya Iwaasa, Lincoln Elementary

Eric Link, Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center Trevor Sill, Quincy Junior High

Gail Morris, Tonasket Elementary Chelsea Freeman, Choice High School, Tonasket

STEM/STEAM

Eric Schmidt, Bridgeport High School Heidi Hartnell, Vale Elementary, Cashmere

Kathy Addleman, Eastmont High School Clarissa Fulkerson, Rock Island Elem., Eastmont

Caitlin Walters, Cascade Elementary, E. Wenatchee Dan Durr, Entiat Middle School/High School

Kate Schmuck, Ephrata Middle School Carrie Derr, Lake Roosevelt Elementary

Carolyn Burdick, Morgen Owings Elem., Chelan Teresa Jones-Coffman, Morgen Owings Elementary

Cheryl Sablan, Morgen Owings Elementary, Chelan Jessica Bowman, Mansfield Schools

Kendra Farnsworth, Manson Elementary Matt Hinckley, Liberty Bell Junior High

Bill Bertram, Knolls Vista Elementary, Moses Lake Anna Davis, Sage Point Elementary, Moses Lake

Kelwy El-Haj, North Elementary, Omak Jessica Prieto, Oroville Elementary

Linda Cashman, Palisades School Karlye Risdon, Palisades School

Kelsey Streeter, Palisades School Kimberly Bunch, Quincy Junior High

Mary Horning, George Elementary, Quincy Kimberly Fitzthum, Tonasket Elementary

Carissa Haug, Tonasket Middle School Kristen Callison, Lincoln Elementary, Wenatchee

Aaron Hansen, Foothills Middle School, Wenatchee Patty Iniguez, Pioneer Middle School, Wenatchee

Doug Merrill, Wenatchee High School Tina Nicpan-Brown, Lincoln Elementary, Wenatchee

Maia Parr, Washington Elementary, Wenatchee Heidi Ragan, Peninsula Elementary, Moses Lake

Nicole Wallace, Sage Point Elementary, Moses Lake

Other

Roxanna Jensen, Entiat Elementary Jody Stadelman, Columbia Ridge Elem., Ephrata

Kayla Helleson, Manson Elementary Shannon Hettetvedt, Sage Point Elem., Moses Lake

Jamie Olson, Longview Elementary, Moses Lake Jannette Serrano-Vasquez, Larson Heights Elem. ML

Cynthia Swan, Park Orchard Elementary, Moses Lake Jenny Woodall, North Elementary, Moses Lake

Cathy Meuret, School Nursing Corps, NCESD Roy Johnson, Okanogan County Juvenile Center

Julie Banken, Valley Elementary Nikki Buzzell, Wenatchee High School

Kyle Hurst, Foothills Middle School, Wenatchee Nicole Long, Joyful Scholars Montessori

Karlyn Mitchell, Mission View Elem., Wenatchee Jessica Sagerser, Valley Academy, Wenatchee

Stacy Lillquist, Mansfield Elementary