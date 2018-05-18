North Central Washington Counties Decide on Ballot Plan

Governor Inslee and Secretary of State Kim Wyman agreed that the state would cover the costs of mailing ballots back for 2018. Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore says he met with multiple auditors to discuss a strategy.

“Chelan County, Douglas County and Kittitas County are going to provide ballots with business reply mail options to return the ballots. With the business replay option, that will allow voters to place their return ballot envelopes in the mail with no postage required.”

Moore says they wanted to make sure everyone in the 8th legislative district was treated the same.

There will be a cost to printing new return envelopes.

“When we have to do the reprint of those envelopes. That’s a cost that will partially be absorbed by the county and then partially billed out to the jurisdictions participating in the election.”

Moore says he doesn’t expect elections to revert back to a plan where voters need to pay for postage but he says the dropbox will still be the best option for the voter and county.