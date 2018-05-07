Number of Pets Left in Hot Cars Rising Along with Temps

As the temperatures warm up, Dawn Davies, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society says their Animal Care and Control are getting more and more calls about dogs being left in hot cars.

As the temperatures warm up, Dawn Davies, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society says their Animal Care and Control are getting more and more calls about dogs being left in hot cars.

Davies says there are signs to look for before you pick up the phone.

The only people who can legally break into cars to rescue pets are law enforcement, animal care and other similar government employees.