Number of Rabid Bats at 20 year High

Since May first, four bats have tested positive for rabies in Washington Sate. The figure is the highest number identified in the month of May in two decades. One of the rabid bats was found in Chelan County.

The Washington State Department of Health reminds people to not touch the bat or allow pets to interact with a bat.

If you discover a bat in your dwelling, contact Wenatchee Animal Control and call Chelan Douglas Health District to find out if the bat needs to be tested for rabies.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District has provided the following guidelines. More information on how to reduce bat exposure risk can be found at this link