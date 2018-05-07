Number One Canyon Grass Fire

A report of a grass fire near homes in Number One Canyon drew a response from Chelan, Douglas County and DNR. Chelan County Fire District One Battalion Chief Cary Neu said it appeared the property owner’s debris pile burn from a few days earlier had heated up in the sun and wind and spread to the hillside.

The slow moving fire was contained to about one acre on the steep hillside behind the property in the 3300 block of Number One Canyon Road. The DNR engines were released shortly after arriving on scene. There was no property damage reported

Neu said even though the hillsides look green, windy days can still spread fires fairly quickly.