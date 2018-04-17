Numbers show flu season over in Grant County

The number of flu cases has dropped to the point the Grant County Health District has announced the end of the epidemic phase of the flu season. The number of reported cases in Grant County has dropped to single digits during the last several weeks. Overall, the district received just under 1,300 positive influenza reports and three flu related deaths. They encourage you to get your flu shot for next year’s flu season as soon they become available.

Grant County Health Officer, Dr. Alexander Brzezny said the numbers of reported cases in Grant County have been in the single digits during last several weeks. The end of flu season means healthcare facilities may deactivate their influenza epidemic policies and resume routine precautions against the flu.

Despite the end of the flu season, Brzezny said tt is not uncommon for even above-epidemic levels of influenza activity to last into May or June. Additional cases or clusters may still occur and continue surveillance for influenza will continue. Those providing care to people with a respiratory illness, such as a cough, should still wear a surgical face mask as a precaution, regardless of vaccination status.

Residents are encouraged to get their 2018-2019 flu shot as soon as they become available through your healthcare provider or pharmacy.