Nursing Assistant Has Credentials Suspended

The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the credentials of Chelan County Certified Nursing Assistant Brooke Marie Smith. The agency is charging her with unprofessional conduct by neglecting a vulnerable adult in her care. Smith had previously had her credentials suspended in 2015 for neglect, but they were reinstated in 2017. The state’s Department of Social and Health Services has also barred her from caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.