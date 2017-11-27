October jobless rate hits 27 year low

The job picture looked good in October reaching a 27 year low. Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck reports October 2017 economic data shows that the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties dropped substantially from 5.0 percent in October 2016 to 3.8 percent this October.

Meseck the current unemployment rate for Chelan and Douglas counties is the lowest reading for the month of October since electronic records were implemented in 1990, some 27 years ago.

Meseck says the manufacturing and leisure and hospitality sectors are lagging or losing jobs but construction has rebounded over the last year and a half. Private education and health services remain strong, adding jobs over the last 49 months.