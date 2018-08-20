Officer Involved Shooting Near Soap Lake

Officers were involved in a shooting which injured an adult male Sunday morning at the 100 block of Adrian Avenue in Lakeview. None of the officers were injured.

A sheriff’s deputy and officers from Ephrata police and Soap Lake police were investigating a report of a possible sighting of a wanted person when the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m.

The man who was shot suffered a wound to his lower leg and was transported to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. He has since been released and is lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of first degree assault. The man who was shot was not the wanted person that officers were looking for.

The shooting is under investigation by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team (CBIT), which includes detectives from the Moses Lake Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ephrata Police Department. This is common practice for an officer involved shooting.

The involved law enforcement officers have been temporarily reassigned to administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure after a critical use-of-force incident.

The investigation continues. In the coming days we will release the names of the officers involved as well as details about the shooting. Authorities planned to release more details at at 4 p.m today.