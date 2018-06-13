Oil Response Teams at Confluence Park, Only a Drill

Chelan County Emergency Management is hosting a training exercise with the Department of Ecology (DOE) on Thursday at Confluence State Park.

Joye Redfield-Wilder at DOE says local first responders will get to rehearse an oil spill response using the Ecology Department’s equipment that is stored in strategic locations around the state. “Our spills team may be three or four hours away from an incident and by providing this equipment up and down the river and in locations that have emergency response people, it just makes sense because they can get at it more quickly” Redfield-Wilder said.

The drill will involve regional law enforcement, fire districts, Chelan PUD and other state agencies. The exercise is scheduled between 9am and 4pm near the picnic shelter and boat ramp at Confluence State Park. The boat ramp will remain open to the public during the training exercise exercise.