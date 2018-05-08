Okanogan County Emergency Management prepares for flooding

The National Weather Service and Okanogan County Emergency Management officials are warning residents of possible floods due to rapidly melting snow and the possibilities of heavy rains this week. Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall says everyone throughout the county is keeping a close eye. “Right now we have some low level flooding, the normal flooding we get about every year” said Goodall However he warns “it’s gonna increase, the cities are all ready. All the way from Oroville, Tonasket, Riverside, Omak and Okanogan”

Goodall advises residents to be prepared to leave, and don’t wait until the last minute, but be smart about when you might need to go.

Okanogan Emergency Management posted a summary of flood concerns on their facebook page Tuesday morning;

In the north end of Okanogan County, the Similkameen River (gauge near Nighthawk) is at 13.4 feet which is in the action stage for flooding. It is projected to reach 15.03 feet, MODERATE flood stage, by this Friday (11th). When the Similkameen is running at levels that it is now, it backs up the water into Osoyoos Lake.

Osoyoos Lake is at 913.55 feet and rising. Washington Department of Ecology, who operates Zosel Dam, states there is twice as much water coming into the lake than can exit. The dam’s gates have been wide open since March.

The Okanogan River gauge near Tonasket (south of Janis Bridge) is at 17.09 feet; that is slightly over what was reached in 2017. It is projected to reach 19.85 feet on Saturday (12th) morning. This level has not been reached since the 1970s. (Historic crests: 22.54 feet (June 1972) and 21.54 feet (May 1948).

In Okanogan behind OK TIRE FACTORY on Elmway, the Army Corp of Engineers along with Okanogan County Public Works started emergency repairs of the Okanogan River dike yesterday (5-7-18). This dike protects the town of Okanogan.

Conconully Lake is anticipated to start flowing over the spillway on the Conconully Dam this morning, May 8, discharging more water down Salmon Creek. The Okanogan Irrigation District drew the lake down over 22 feet to allow for runoff, but due to the warm temperatures, the snow melt has progressed more quickly than normal. The North and West Forks of Salmon Creek are sending more than 500 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water into Conconully Lake. The irrigation district is only permitted to discharge 200 cfs through its gates, which it has been doing all spring. With all cfs combined, water coming from Conconully Lake and downstream dam runoff, Salmon Creek will see 700-800 cfs as it reaches the Okanogan River.

City of Conconully reported that the North Fork of Salmon Creek had a rapid rise this last Sunday (6th) to slightly over 400 cfs, causing water to flow over the Broadway Street Bridge. Over a span of one to two weeks, the North Fork will rise and fall daily, causing the water to flow over the bridge. This is a normal occurrence.

The Okanogan River gauge at Malott is at 15.04 feet and is projected to reach 18.93 feet on Saturday (12th).

The Methow River is at 17.79 feet at the gauge near Winthrop and is projected to reach 18.72 feet Thursday (10th). Near Pateros, the Methow is at 9.19 feet and is projected to reach 10.46 feet also on Thursday, which is in the minor flood stage area. Methow River is not anticipated to have any flooding.

STAY CLEAR OF ALL FLOODED AREAS and BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS.

All cities and the Colville Tribe down the Okanogan River have prepared for possible flooding.

SANDBAGS and SAND AVAILABLE:

Oroville area:

Contact Oroville City Hall at 476-2926

Tonasket area:

Contact City Hall at 486-2132

Omak/Okanogan/Malott areas:

Contact Okanogan County Emergency Management at 422-7206 (24/ -leave message if no answer)