Okanogan County Now in Defensive Position

Despite heavy rains overnight, Gerry Bozarth with the Northeast Washington Incident Management Team says Okanogan County and the Okanogan River are not worsening significantly. He says they have moved to a more defensive position which means they are asking residents to be vigilant.

“If they see something, we want them to say something and not to assume that we know that there might be a leak in a dike area or a levee so that we can get that patched as quickly as possible.”

Bozarth says that if any county residents see something, call the Emergency Management office at 509-422-7348.

“The ground is saturated right now. The levees are saturated and that constant moving of the water is what could be the most dangerous thing right now.”

Bozarth did stress that things seem to be calm for now.