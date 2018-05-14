Okanogan Flood Waters Expected to Near or Set Records

Resources from across the state have descended upon Okanogan County to help deal with the flooding conditions all along the Okanogan and Methow Rivers. Jeff Sevigny, PIO for the Northeast Washington Incident Managment Team says personnel from DNR, the Conservation Corps and others to augment local teams.

Sevigny also noted that the worst might be still be ahead.

Sevigny says flooding is mainly along the Okanogan and Methow Rivers and as far north as Oosoyos Lake and as far south as Malott.