Okanogan River and Lake Osoyoos Restricted for Memorial Day

The Okanogan River will remain closed for Memorial Day Weekend. Sheriff Frank Rogers says the decision after consultation with the army corps of engineers.

“They feel the river is going to come up a little bit more; not flooding or anything major but come up like a foot or so. Then by the end of next week they said then it’s just going to start dropping so I’ve decided we’re just going to keep the Okanogan closed until next week when it just starts dropping.”

Lake Osoyoos will also remain with a no-wake restriction. Rogers says other rivers and lakes are open but strongly encourages being smart on the water because it’s dangerous right now.

“We’ve positioned all of our boats and everything, we’ve got our swift water teams up, the rescue rafts. We’re just hoping it’s uneventful but it could get ugly if somebody just doesn’t pay attention. As I have said, a lot of times people think there’s a lot of intelligence in a can of beer and there’s not.”

Rogers says the rivers and lakes are very cold with high water levels, swift currents and debris.