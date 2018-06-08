Okanogan School Bullying Case Resolved

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office says the harassing note anonymously sent to an Okanogan Middle School student in March is fake. Forensic evidence found she wrote it herself.

On March 28, 2018 the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received information that a student at the Okanogan Middle School received an anonymous and harassing note at the school.

School officials reviewed hand writing samples from all sixth grade students. An Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Detective requested the original anonymous note, known writing samples from the student that received the anonymous note and known writing samples from another student that had previously been reported as harassing the student that received the anonymous note.

The known writing samples were sent to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) crime laboratory for examination. The Crime Laboratory Report indicated in part that the student that received the anonymous note probably did write the note.

On June 06, 2018 Detectives from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the student that had received the anonymous note. During the interview the student admitted that they had written the note. The student said they were sorry that it got so out of hand and that now realized it was wrong.

Detectives found during the early stages of the incident that the anonymous note was posted on Facebook and rapidly spread though out social media. Detectives also found that resultant rapid spread on social media, and the attention it drew, put enormous pressure on the student to continue the denial of writing the anonymous note.

A Juvenile Offense Referral Form was submitted to Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office for the offense of False Reporting.