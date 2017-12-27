Okanogan shooting victim dies

The Okanogan man who was shot by his wife last week died over the weekend in Spokane. Daniel Allard had been in Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the head. Sharon Allard, 54 has been held in Okanogan County Jail since that time with $750,000 bail. Okanogan Sheriff Frank Rogers says the case is now a murder investigation and they will proceed with those parameters. Detectives believe Sharon Allard shot her husband in their home in the 2000 block of Elmway Street after an argument on December 20th.

The shooting was reported by Allard herself and another person in the residence at the time of the incident, just after midnight last Wednesday. Detectives believe the couple had been arguing before Daniel went to the downstairs level of the residence. He was shot in the head once when his wife called him to come back upstairs to check the TV.

47 year old Daniel Allard was found alive with a single gun shot wound from a handgun. He was initially hospitalized at Mid Valley Hospital in Omak and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.