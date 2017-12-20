Okanogan woman arrested after shooting husband

An Okanogan woman has been jailed for attempted 1st degree murder of her husband. The Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers says the shooting was reported just after midnight by the suspect, 54 year old Sharon Allard of Okanogan.

“We have no history with them said Rogers, indicating there had not been a history of domestic disturbances at the residence. “We just don’t know what led up to this shooting last night and that is what we are hoping to get resolved today”

Detectives plan to search the couples home in the 2000 block of Elmway Street.

47 year old Daniel Allard was found alive with a single gun shot wound from a handgun. He was initially hospitalized at Mid Valley Hospital in Omak and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Sharon Allard was booked into Okanogan County Jail.