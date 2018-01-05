Okanogan woman who murdered husband now dead

Sharon Allard, the Okanogan woman who was arrested for the murder of her husband, died at Mid-Valley Hospital according to KREM TV. Allard was facing charges after being accused of shooting her husband Daniel after the two argued on December 20th.

Sharon Allard had terminal cancer and Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez told KREM that she had been deteriorating for a while and had been on the county’s imminent death list even before the shooting. Rodriguez described Allard’s death as “a sad ending to a really sad story” Allard died early Thursday morning at Mid-Valley Hosipital in Omak