Oklahoma Gulch Road Closed for Winter

The following is a news release from Chelan County Public Works Department:

As of Wednesday, Nov. 15, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat is closed from milepost 0.0 to 5.76.

The seasonal road closure is necessary to protect wintering mule deer habitat as well as to prevent damage to the roadway. The road is closed through March 15, 2018. Snowmobilers are reminded that the closure applies to them as well.

Watch the Chelan County Public Works’ Traffic Alerts and Restrictions page for updates as well as a map of road closures and restrictions.