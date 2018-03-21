Old Mill Boat Launch Closing Temporarily in April

Chelan PUD has announced the Old Mill Boat Launch will close from April 2nd through May 18th. Construction Manager Tyler Sellers says there has never been any major work done on the parking lot since it was installed around 30 years ago.

Sellers says they considered several different times for the very popular site, and while there was no perfect time, this was the best time.

Sellers also noted a full closure of the Old Mill Launch is necessary.

Sellers says there have been concerns about the storm drainage system, curbing and they’re also going to remove 18 maple trees.

Other options for boaters include: Manson Bay Boat Launch, the City of Chelan Lakeshore Marina, and the Chelan Riverwalk Boat Launch.