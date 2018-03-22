Omak drug bust yields 8 arrests, heroin, meth and cash

Five men and three women from the Omak and Grand Coulee Dam areas have been arrested after a month long drug investigation.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said the arrests and seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, cash and a hand gun were made Tuesday after several search warrants were served in the Omak area by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, US Border Patrol, Omak and Brewster Police Departments.

Rogers said Owen A. McZenna, 39 of Omak was arrested and booked on charges of 3 counts of delivery of heroin, 1 count of delivery of heroin within a school zone and 1 count of possession of heroin. Kellie M. Mcclure-Kirkey, 57 of Omak, 3 counts of delivery of heroin, 3 counts of delivery of heroin within a school zone. Lisa L. Oliver, 46 of Omak, 1 count of delivery of heroin, 1 count of delivery of heroin in a school zone. Michael A. McClure, age 40 of Omak, 1 count of delivery of heroin, 1 count of delivery of heroin within a school zone. James E. Kensler, 38 of Coulee Dam, possession of heroin. David J. Lavin, 57 of Omak, Possession of heroin. Lynn M. Stanley, 47 of Omak, Possession of heroin. Dennis D. Depoe, 32 of Omak was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant