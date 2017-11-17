Omak Man Facing Arson and Murder Charges

The following is a news release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office:

On 11-17-17 at approximately 0646 we received a fire call to 248 Omak River Road just outside of the Omak City limits. Multiple jurisdictions responded to and assisted in fighting this fire at the residence.

Minutes after the reported fire Okanogan County Dispatch received reports that an individual was seen running from the fire scene with his description being relayed to Law Enforcement.

During the course of fighting the fire a body was located inside the residence whose identity is being withheld pending positive identification by the Coroner’s Office.

A suspect matching the description given earlier, Jared Nathanael Fudge, 27 of Omak WA was located and questioned concerning this fire. As a result of the interview Fudge is being held in the Okanogan County Jail on the charges of Murder in the first degree and Arson in the first Degree with additional charges possible.

The Coroner’s Office has requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death and make positive identification of the victim.

This case remains under active investigation.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family who had their loved one ripped from their lives today. We are also indebted the Detectives, Deputies and local Law Enforcement whose quick action and outstanding work located and booked into jail the suspect in this senseless murder.