Omak Police Find Pins in Candy

Omak Police say they have received multiple reports of straight pins being placed in candy that was gathered by trick-or-treaters. One of the boxes of candy was turned in, but two reportedly came from small boxes of “Nerds” candy where the plastic tip of the straight pin was the same color as the candy. A third complaint says a straight pin was found in a “Snickers” package. The Omak Police is investigating the situation, but say it’s important to check your children’s candy carefully, particularly the packaging. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Omak PD.