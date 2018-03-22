Omnibus Spending Bill gets no vote from Newhouse

Congressman Dan Newhouse voted no on the omnibus spending bill passed by the House Thursday. Newhouse said the legislation adds debt to future generations and failed to address key labor, water, and energy concerns for Central Washington. Rep. Newhouse issued the following statement;

“Our national debt – which just surpassed a record $21 trillion – is the greatest national security threat we face,” said Rep. Newhouse. “This spending legislation simply digs a deeper hole for future generations. While I am proud of my work to secure strong provisions for Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, this bill fails to address numerous other key concerns for Central Washington. I was disappointed that House and Senate leadership stripped my language authorizing H2A workers to work year-round. Further, this legislation failed to include my provision to prevent the imminent increase of spill at dams on the Mid-Columbia and Snake rivers, which will cost ratepayers $40 million this year alone. Central Washington’s agriculture-based economy depends on reliable supplies of labor, water, and energy, and I could not support this legislation that did not address my constituents’ concerns.”

-Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Washington 4th)

The omnibus funding bill passed the House of Representatives earlier today, with Senate passage expected later.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell D-WA said among other Washington state priorities, the bill includes increased funding for opioid and mental health treatment, critical funding for federal infrastructure investment, money for protecting the 2018 midterm elections from Russian hackers, investments in rural broadband, and funds for important environmental and economic programs throughout Washington state.

The package includes a bipartisan plan Cantwell and Newhouse both worked on to create a wildfire disaster fund to help combat increasingly severe wildfires that have devastated the West in recent years. The plan sets aside more than $20 billion over 10 years to allow the Forest Service and other federal agencies end a practice of raiding non-fire-related accounts to pay for wildfire costs, which exceeded $2 billion last year.

Cantwell said highlights of the omnibus bill includes;