Open House and Survey Set For North Wenatchee Ave. Improvements

On Nov. 14, the City of Wenatchee and WSDOT will host a community open house on the N. Wenatchee Ave. Corridor Improvements project and provide your thoughts on potential solutions. If you cannot make the open house, an online version with a survey will be available now through Dec. 4th

Visit online and take the survey:

NWenatcheeAveImprovements.participate.online

Attend the community open house;

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

4 to 7 p.m.

Washington State Department of Transportation

2830 Euclid Avenue Bldg. B

Wenatchee, WA 98801

The N. Wenatchee Ave. Corridor Improvements project aims to improve safety, congestion, transit travel time, walking and biking facilities, and overall aesthetics of N. Wenatchee Ave. These solutions include street and intersection improvements (updated traffic signals, U-turns, medians, bus lanes etc.) as well as visual appearance improvements (banners, decorative crosswalks, updated street lights, public art, etc.) of the road and corridor.

Current funding only allows for the construction of these solutions along a small portion of the corridor, and not all the work can be done at once. The City and WSDOT will seek out additional funding opportunities.

Input will help guide the design improvements for N. Wenatchee Ave. The development of specific solutions and plans will run from now through 2022. Construction will begin in 2023.