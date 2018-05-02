Open House on Leavenworth Parking Study Wednesday Night

The city of Leavenworth will hold a public meeting tonight (Wednesday May 2) at 6 p.m. to reveal the results of a parking study. City Adminstrator Joel Walinski says there will be a presentation on the current situation so they can get feedback.

The city contracted with Rick Williams Consulting to conduct the study. The city is also working in partnership with the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce and the Chelan County Port.

The presentation Wednesday night will give the public the opportunity to learn how parking is currently working and provide the chance to give comments on ways to improve downtown parking in the future.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Festhalle at 1001 Front Street.