Open House Planned with Update on West Cashmere Bridge Project

CASHMERE – Design is nearly complete on the new structure that will replace the nearly 90-year-old West Cashmere Bridge.

The community is invited to see the proposed replacement bridge at a meeting on Sept. 18 at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive. The community meeting will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

During the meeting, Chelan County Public Works will update the community on the progress of the project, which is expected to begin construction in spring 2020 and take about 24 months. The county’s engineering consultant, TranTech Engineering of Bellevue, will give a short presentation and then open the meeting up for questions from the public.

“When construction on the new bridge gets underway, it will be one of the largest projects Chelan County has ever undertaken,” said Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works Director/County Engineer. “The overwhelming support from our community partners has played a significant role in garnering interest for the project at both the state and federal levels, and in keeping the project on track.”

The West Cashmere Bridge, commonly called the Goodwin Road bridge, was built in 1929 on Cashmere’s west side. A fracture critical bridge, the bridge is posted for weight and height restrictions, restricting most freight haulers, school buses, transit and some emergency vehicles from using it. County engineers have estimated the bridge may need to be closed by 2022 because of its progressive deterioration.

The replacement bridge, which will span the Wenatchee River near the current bridge’s location and then cross over US 2 to Hay Canyon Road, is estimated to cost about $23.5 million. Chelan County has raised the money for the project, which is being paid for with a variety of state and federal grants as well as some county funds and a private contribution from Crunch Pak, Cashmere’s largest employer.

At this time, Chelan County is working on finding a new home for the historic portion of the bridge: two 117-foot, Warren deck truss spans. The deck truss spans are available until January 2019 for donation to any governmental, non-profit or responsible private entity for public or private use. Three people have expressed interest in acquiring the historic span according to Jill FitzSimmons, Public Information Officer for Chelan County Public Works. FitzSimmons said the offer of ownership is available until January 2019. Details are on the county’s website