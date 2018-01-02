Open House set for Eagle Creek Road Project

The second phase of improvements on Eagle Creek Road in Leavenworth are set for this May. The project will impact residential and school bus traffic, orchardists, outdoor enthusiasts and logging traffic. Chelan County Public Works is hosting a drop-in Open House this Thursday from 4:30pm to 6pm at the Chelan County Fire District No. 3 station, 228 Chumstick Highway. County Commissioner Keith Goehner and the project engineers will be on hand to answer questions.

The beginning of the project connects to the previously rehabilitated section in 2011 at MP 3.3 and concludes at the end of the county road at MP 5.8

Construction will begin in May 2018, lasting about 25 working days. During construction, Eagle Creek Road will not be closed. The roadway will be open to one lane, with flaggers controlling traffic. Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays. Access to all driveways will be maintained during construction. The speed limit in the work area will be reduced to 25 mph.

The $1.1 million project is funded by state dollars and by a federal grant.