Organizers have arranged quite a Night at the Museum

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center has an important fundraiser this Saturday. During the “Night at the Museum”, guests will wander throughout the facility and enjoy four dining and entertainment experiences in one: A fun brewery/cider house, a relaxing coffeehouse, a speakeasy and a wine bar.

Museum organizers promise top flight food from some of the area’s leading caterers and restaurants and entertainment from Gavin McLaughlin, Tom McNair and the Confluence Trio, guitarist Charlie Solbrig and the Jennan Oaks Trio.

The Museum’s Mariah Thornock said it is an important Night at the Museum because it is their largest fundraising event of the year. Tickets are priced $50 for Museum members, $55 for non-members through the museum website at WenatcheeValleyMuseum.org or by calling 509-888-6240

Night at the Museum is 6:00pm – 9:00pm Saturday, January 20th. You must be 21 or older to attend