Orondo River Park Future Up for Discussion

The Port of Douglas County and Chelan PUD are evaluating the future of Orondo River Park. Kimberlee Craig of the PUD says for now, the park is open for day-use only.

“Folks may recall that back last year the Port of Douglas County came to the PUD asking to look at options for operations for that park. The resulting decision to operate as a day-use came out of that as we have more time to evaluate future operations for the park.”

Craig said they have also opened the boat launch, restrooms and swimming area of the park for the year.

Public comments can be sent via email to OrondoRiverPark_future@chelanpud.org.

“It’s important that we hear from visitors and residents in the area about what they’d like for the park and folks can send their comments by June 20th.”

Orondo River Park was built in 1972 and is located on both Port and PUD property.