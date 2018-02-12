latest News

Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes

William Crosetto (Courtesy: Family of William "Bill" Albert Crosetto/Stevens Funeral Chapel)

Posted By: Dave Bernstein February 12, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington.

William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75.

The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.

His $5.1 million estate, along with the upcoming proceeds from the sale of his ranch, will establish several $1 million endowments. One will support rural medical residencies through Providence Health Care’s program in Colville.

Crosetto’s second endowment will create a mobile health care unit through Washington State University’s medical school that will serve rural areas.

The remainder of his gift will support a variety of causes he was passionate about.

Crosetto was single and had no children

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*