Outage Planned for Thursday for Repair Work

The following is a release from Chelan PUD:

About 400 customers in downtown Cashmere and neighborhoods in the area near the Wenatchee River will be without electric service starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, so that Chelan PUD line crews can repair damage to an underground line as quickly and safely as possible.

PUD staff determined the repairs are needed for safety and to keep service reliable. The crew is working at night to reduce the impact on customers. The outage will last no longer than four hours. (See attached map of outage area.)

People with concerns or questions about the planned outage can call (609) 661-4325 or email [email protected] org. PUD staff is notifying commercial customers in the outage area in person and by phone.

Chelan PUD wants to thank our Cashmere customers in advance for their patience during these repairs.