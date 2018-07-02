Outdoor Burn Ban Posted in Okanogan County

A countywide burn ban in Okanogan County went into effect Sunday, July 1st. Outdoor burning during the ban is prohibited, though the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to reach out to the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service or Colville Tribes for any questions regarding the burn ban.

The ban includes all outdoor burning of combustible materials such as outdoor burning of yard waste and non-emergent agricultural burning. The use of gas or charcoal fired barbecues is still permitted.